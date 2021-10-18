Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 18, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s journey to State House is now unstoppable after he received blessings ahead of the 2022 battle.

Raila is set to go head-to-head with Deputy President William Ruto in the presidential contest.

Late freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi’s wife, Mukami Kimathi, blessed Raila yesterday when he visited her at her home in Komarock, Nairobi.

During the visit, Raila lauded her as an embodiment of Kenya’s struggle for independence as Mukami blessed Raila by putting her hands on top of his head as she prayed for the presidential hopeful.

“She was detained together with other wives of freedom fighters. She is a freedom fighter like others,” Raila said.

Raila further urged the government to come up with a comprehensive program to try and help those who fought for the country’s freedom and independence.

The former prime minister has since petitioned the British Government to compensate descendants of Mau Mau fighters and apologize to their families.

Raila also said one of the main reasons he visited Mukami was because the country was going to celebrate Mashujaa day, and she was part of the heroes and heroines that fought for the country’s independence and deserved the recognition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST