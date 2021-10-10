Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is in shock after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga announced plans to give every hustler a monthly stipend to help them get by.

Speaking on Saturday in Naivasha, Nakuru County, Raila said fighting unemployment will be a top priority for him if he decides to contest for the presidency in 2022.

He noted he has a plan to ensure the unemployed are catered for and provided with monthly stipends.

According to Raila, his administration will establish Social Welfare States that will be mandated to distribute Sh 6,000 every month to all unemployed Kenyans.

“Nataka kuona kama kila mkenya anapata anajira, wale ambao hawapati ajira maanake kutakuwa na social welfare states, watapata kila mwezi kutoka kwa serikali shilingi elfu sita,” he said.

Additionally, Raila noted that as a way of ending unemployment, he will push for the youth to be provided with capital to start business immediately after finishing school.

However, did not indicate whether the capital would be in form of credit or a grant, and what criteria would be used to allocate the money.

“Alafu tunataka kuona kama vijana ambao wamemaliza masomo wanapewa pesa ya kuanzisha biashara yao binafsi,” he said.

During the Naivasha trip, he was accompanied by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, among others.

Raila’s announcement spells doom for Deputy President William Ruto, who is concerned with giving graduates wheelbarrows to start life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST