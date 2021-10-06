Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has ruled out the possibility of working with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, the ODM leader said Ruto has already declared his candidature and he seems he cannot support anyone else.

“I’m waiting for the Kalenjin community to give me someone I can work with, but I’m still the Arap Mibei you used to know,” he said when he appeared on Mediamax’s Emoo FM on Tuesday.

He said Ruto’s hustler narrative was ill-advised.

“Whoever advised Ruto to use the word Hustler misadvised him, Hustler ni mtu mkorofi, mwizi na mtu mwenye anatumia njia za mikato,” he said.

Raila also said he was yet to declare whether he will run next year or not.

“For now, I want to unite the country through Azimio La Umoja,” he added.

Raila further said he will not look for any endorsement from anybody.

“I am not looking forward to any endorsement. The people of Kenya know well who to elect,” he stated.

