Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has shared a video of one of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s lieutenants bribing city residents to attend Jakom’s rally in Kamukunji on Tuesday.

Raila, who is vying for the presidency in 2022, had a successful rally in Kamukunji that was attended by a mammoth crowd.

But what Kenyans didn’t know is that Raila Odinga with the help of the ‘deep state’, used millions of shillings to mobilise city residents to attend his Kamukunji rally.

Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, is said to have spent the Monday night bribing city residents to attend the rally that was hyped as a ‘voter registration mobilisation exercise’’ in Kamukunji.

Every resident who attended the rally was given a bribe of Sh 1000 according to lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

“ODM is filthy rich…imagine Kshs 1000 per person for attending yesterday’s rally,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

Here is the video of Raila Odinga’s lieutenants bribing city residents to attend the Kamukunji rally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST