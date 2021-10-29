Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 29, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s sister, Ruth Odinga, is now a worried woman following what Luos are doing to Baba ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking in an aspirants’ meeting yesterday, Ruth publicly conveyed her displeasure and frustration as the 2022 campaigns gathered momentum.

She expressed her concerns towards the people of the Nyanza region, stating that they are doing little in making Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential ambition a reality.

She blamed Luos for making Raila be a loner and being reluctant in boosting his State House bid stating that they have only been talking for far too long.

“We sit back and say this time around, we’re clinching the Presidency yet you’re not registering as voters.”

“You are looking at Raila going up and climbing Mount Kenya and suffering going down to Turkana and everywhere,” she stated.

The former Kisumu county deputy governor stated that Raila has been enjoying the support and gaining more people in voter-rich regions to support his bid yet the people from his own region have no votes.

“You’re seeing crowds that are coming from other regions to support him, who are willing to come up and do everything and they have votes.”

“You say Raila is moving closer to becoming the president yet you have no votes,” she stated.

As at Monday, October 25, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had registered a mere 800,462 new voters out of the Commission’s target of 4.5 million.

In the Nyanza region, only 138,697 new voters had turned out for the exercise out of IEBC’s target of 991,456.

The Kenyan DAILY POST