Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has said there will be no party nominations in some counties in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking on Tuesday, ODM Deputy Party leader and Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, said in some counties, there will be no party primaries and the Orange party will issue out direct tickets.

Oparanya, who has the ear of party leader, Raila Odinga, said that they will seat as party officials and evaluate each candidate in these areas then handpick one who will compete with other aspirants from other areas.

He further said that if the candidate is rejected, delegates will have to sit down and then vote for one preferred candidate.

“Sai nominations tutafanya ikuwe rahisi sana.

“Tutaketi tu vile tunaketi na officials kama hawa.

“Tunasema ile ward mnafkiria nani anapendwa na watu alafu tunampa huyo mtu.

“Hao wakikataa, tunaita delegates wa ODM wanakaa chini alafu wanapiga kura. Hatutaki kusubject watu tena wapeleke ile kura ya nominations kwa raia,” Oparanya said.

According to the county boss, this is to reduce the expenses of campaigning as usually before party nominations, aspirants use a lot of money but never get elected.

