Thursday, October 14, 2021 – ODM Deputy Party Leader and Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has warned former Raila Odinga’s financier cum competitor, Jimmy Wanjigi, against setting foot in Western Kenya without asking for permission.

Speaking to KTN, Oparanya told Wanjigi to seek his permission first before touring the Western Kenya region in a vote hunting mission.

According to the Kakamega governor, Wanjigi, who is seeking to snatch ODM presidential ticket from Raila, is fond of undermining party branch officials and that it will not be business as usual should he do the same when he tours the Western region.

“Jimmy Wanjigi has been fond of undermining party leadership.

“For instance, if he comes to Western Region, he should consult me for guidance before he does anything,” Oparanya said.

Oparanya said the ODM party is anchored on democracy and that every party member has a right to convince delegates to support them but should be done per the party’s laid down structures.

“If he wants to campaign then it is fine but he should make sure he uses the structures in place.”

“Opening more ODM offices without the party’s consent is not right,” the governor said.

Wanjigi, who has been on ODM radar ever since he declared his presidential aspirations, has been touring regions without consulting branch officials.

He has so far toured Nyanza and Coast regions without informing branch officials of his visit and as such has had a rough time while at it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST