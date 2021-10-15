Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has received much-needed support on his journey to State House next year.

This is after leaders in Kiambu County threw their weight behind Baba barely 10 months to the 2022 General Election.

Jubilee delegates drawn from all the 12 sub-counties in Kiambu declared their support for Raila in his bid to capture the presidency in 2022.

In a meeting convened at Jumuia Conference and Country Home in Limuru by Kiambu Governor Dr. James Nyoro, the delegates committed to conducting door-to-door campaigns for Raila who they described as development-oriented.

Nyoro was flanked by a section of MCAs and jubilee party chairmen from the 12 constituencies including Ruiru, Juja, Lari, Kiambu Town, Limuru, Kikuyu, Kabete, Kiambaa, Githunguri, Thika Town, Gatundu South, and Gatundu North.

The leaders castigated Deputy President William Ruto and his allies for disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Jubilee National Chairman.

Led by Mary Kirika, the leaders stated that Uhuru is and will remain the Mt. Kenya regional kingpin even after retiring from politics next year.

“We shall follow the direction which Uhuru will show us.

“Even though he has not said it openly, actions speak louder than words”, she said.

She said that it should dawn on all those touring the region in search of presidential votes that they ought to do so with the blessings of Uhuru.

“Let them come through the front door and not through the backdoor.

“Uhuru is the key to Mt. Kenya region”, she said.

Raila Odinga has made significant headways in Mt. Kenya and his forays are beginning to pay off.

The region which formerly viewed him as its enemy politically has gradually melted their political hearts in his favour.

The Kenyan DAILY POST