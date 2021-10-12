Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has attacked Deputy President William Ruto for criticizing Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF) members.

On Saturday, Ruto, who spoke in Laikipia County, termed Mt Kenya tycoons, who have been ‘interviewing’ several presidential candidates, including Raila Odinga, as a bunch of selfish individuals who represent nothing but their stomachs.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Philip Etale, who is Raila Odinga’s Communications Director, accused Ruto of hypocrisy for criticizing the tycoons, yet he is one of the beneficiaries of the group dating back to the 2017 election.

Etale revealed how Ruto attended a meeting held by the Mount Kenya Foundation in 2017 and became part of the fundraising drive towards Jubilee’s second term campaigns.

“Imagine William castigating the Mt. Kenya Foundation officials for hosting the ENIGMA for a luncheon at a hotel and forgets that he was hosted by the same people in 2017 and raised hundreds of millions for their campaign in a record 2 hours. Just imagine,” Etale tweeted.

