Friday, October 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has trashed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Ksh 6,000 monthly stipend promise to unemployed Kenyans if he wins the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking at Kombani in Matuga, Kwale County, Ruto termed Raila’s promise as a desperate attempt to endear himself to the young people whom he has conned before through the Kazi Kwa Vijana project.

According to Ruto, Raila’s KSh 6,000 monthly stipend will not solve the challenges Kenyans are grappling with.

Besides, Raila’s social welfare program is discriminatory as it only targets a certain group of vulnerable and will not reach out to all in dire need of help.

“If he gives unemployed youths Ksh 6,000, what about the Mama Mboga and the others… Who will address their economic challenges? Who will empower them?” the DP posed.

While drumming up support for his Bottom-Up economic model, the DP said his economic revival plan does not specify the certain group it will support.

“Our Bottom-Up economic agenda is all-inclusive as it does not specify on which group of people will benefit.”

“It will benefit all the unemployed as well as the low-income earners in the country,” Ruto said.

Last weekend, the former Prime Minister promised KSh 6,000 monthly social welfare stipend to all unemployed Kenyans should he become the president in the 2022 presidential elections.

