Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga deserves to be the next President of Kenya going by what he did on Tuesday morning.

For the past one week, Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has been admitted to Karen Hospital Nairobi over an undisclosed illness.

Kuria has been among Tangatanga lawmakers who have been insulting Raila Odinga in public rallies by terming him as a witch, a political conman, and other unkind words.

However, on Tuesday, Raila led the ODM brigade in visiting Moses Kuria at the Karen Hospital.

Other leaders who have visited the ailing MP include Deputy President William Ruto, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, Narc-Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua among other leaders.

Sources said Kuria developed a problem in one of his feet and he required urgent surgery.

