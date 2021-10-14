Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has responded to a request by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, who had asked him to make a promise of reducing alcohol prices when he becomes President in 2022.

Sifuna, who made the request at Kamukunji Grounds on Wednesday, urged Jakom to ensure the prices of alcohol are reduced so that youths can enjoy.

But speaking in Turkana on Thursday, Raila expressed dissatisfaction with how police are enforcing the law on local brewers widely known as “chang’aa”.

Odinga asked police officers to stop arrests of Chang’aa brewers in Turkana as it is a source of income to some families.

The former Prime Minister noted that if he manages to become President, his government will build factories to enhance Chang’aa production suitable for human consumption.

Raila was addressing complaints that rogue police officers are arresting Boda Boda riders claiming they are in pursuit of Chang’aa brewers.

The ODM supremo is on a two-day visit to Turkana County, where he will preside over several functions lobbying for his 2022 Presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST