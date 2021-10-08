Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused Deputy President William Ruto of stealing public money to lure voters to support his presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking in Luanda, Vihiga County on Friday, Raila said that Ruto and his allies went against the Oath of Office where they promised to help Kenyans but instead took the opportunity to benefit themselves at the expense of poor Kenyans, and now they should not hold any public office in Kenya as from 2022.

“I really wonder when I see the DP going around issuing handouts because it is basically looted resources that belong to Kenyans, who should instead cease from falling for his tricks.

“The power was bestowed to them by innocent Kenyans who knew they would help them but they turned around to steal their money,” Raila said.

The former Premier also called upon the police to stop harassing Kenyans in the name of looking for IDs and chasing them away from local brew drinking joints famously known as ‘Chang’aa dens’ urging that there is nothing wrong with drinking and they are doing that because that is what they can afford.

He also promised to bring machines that will ‘filter’ the local brew into fine wine for people if elected president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST