Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was rushed to safety after goons associated with Deputy President William Ruto disrupted his rally in Isiolo town on Saturday.

In a video that has since gone viral, the goons chanting DP Ruto’s name disrupted Raila’s Azimio La Umoja meeting, forcing Raila Odinga’s security to form a ring around him.

The goons threw chairs and stones, forcing Raila and his team to cancel the meeting.

Despite the terrible incident, Raila Odinga managed to address people in other places despite chants against him.

The former Prime Minister has been meeting tycoons and rich politicians, something that may have angered the Isiolo electorate.

Isiolo is considered a political backyard of Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga might have a herculean task of convincing the Isiolo electorate to support him.

Here is the video of the chaos that broke out in Isiolo during Raila’s meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST