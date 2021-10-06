Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed that he was tempted to hide some money in offshore accounts, just like the recently exposed wealth of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with Kalenjin vernacular stations on Wednesday, Raila said that some tycoons approached him with the idea when he was serving in the coalition government as the Prime Minister.

The wheeler-dealers wanted Raila to engage in illegal activities that would benefit the tycoons, who promised to help him keep money in secret accounts overseas.

“I have been in Government, and I know there are many temptations that come with being a senior State official.

“A businessman would approach you, and tell you: ‘look, do this favour for me, and I would give you funds that you’d store in secret accounts”

“From the onset, I told them: ‘no, that is the work of the devil.

“You’re like a devil tempting Jesus.

“I remember, from the Bible, Jesus told Satan: ‘go away!” Raila said.

