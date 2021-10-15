Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga yesterday embarked on a tour of Deputy President William Ruto’s political bedroom to seek support in the Rift Valley area.

He toured Turkana County before he heads to Ruto’s bedroom of Uasin Gishu County today.

During his visit to Turkana, Raila was flanked by Petroleum CS John Munyes, who is eying the Turkana gubernatorial seat that is currently held by Ruto’s ally Josephat Nanok, who ditched ODM for UDA.

He promised to work with Munyes and his 2022 rival, Simon.

Raila is seeking to reclaim the region that overwhelmingly voted for him in the 2007 General Election.

The region which boasts of close to 4.5 million votes is expected to be a battleground for presidential aspirants seeking to succeed retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Raila Odinga’s visit to Rift Valley, the region perceived to be William Ruto’s political bastion comes barely a week after he addressed the Kalenjin nation through the community’s five radio stations, where he sought their support in the 2022 presidential election.

During an interview with Kalenjin vernacular stations, Raila dismissed the possibilities of him working with Ruto in the 2022 elections, adding that he does not need the DP to win the Rift Valley vote in 2022.

He asked the Kalenjin community to give him someone he can work with in the 2022 elections, adding that William Ruto was not responsible for the support he got from the region in the heated 2007 elections.

“I am waiting for the Kalenjin community to give me someone I can work with, but I am still the Arap Mibei (man from the lakeside)you used to know,” he said referring to a nickname given to him by William Ruto’s Kalenjin community in the run-up to the 2007 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST