Sunday, October 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has vowed to address the problem of youth unemployment in the country once elected President of Kenya next year.

Speaking in Naivasha on Saturday, Raila said that each unemployed youth will be given Sh 6000 monthly as part of social protection against joblessness.

He further said that he will assist small business holders to expand their businesses.

Raila, at the same time, promised to set aside Sh 4 billion to help Kenyans who lost jobs during the Covid-19 period.

In his tour of the region, he was accompanied by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, who urged the aspirants to take youth unemployment seriously and address it.

Other leaders who accompanied Raila include ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Raila’s promises have since elicited mixed reactions on social media with some Kenyans wondering where he will get the money to pay the youths.

However, Raila Odinga, in his defense, has said he knows where the money will come from and he will not overtax Kenyans like the Jubilee regime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST