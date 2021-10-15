Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has received a heroic welcome in Eldoret town, an area considered to be the political bedroom of Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila, who was accompanied by Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, was welcomed by a sea of humanity who were singing songs and dancing in praise of the ODM supremo.

During the rally, Raila called on the people to join him in the walk ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Majority of Kenyans didn’t expect thousands of Eldoret residents to attend Raila Odinga’s rally in the middle of town.

The ODM supremo is determined to succeed his “handshake brother”, President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose term is almost coming to an end.

Deputy President, Dr. William Ruto, is seen as Raila’s main competitor in next year’s Presidential election.

Here are photos of Raila Odinga’s mega reception in the Agriculture town.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.