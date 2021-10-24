Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 24, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has reportedly reprimanded Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, over his tribal sentiments against members of the Kikuyu community.

Junet, who was speaking during Raila’s Azimio La Umoja meeting in Nyamira County on Friday, said when Raila Odinga forms the next government, members of the Kikuyu community will be treated like visitors.

“Next government will be of the Nyanza region, Mutahi, you will come to Nyanza as visitors,” Junet said.

Junet’s careless statement has elicited a hot debate in social media with many Kenyans especially Kikuyus expressing shock over the statement.

However, according to one of the local dailies, Raila Odinga on Saturday summoned Junet Mohamed to his Karen home and lectured him over his statement.

The daily said Raila Odinga urged the MP to watch his tongue because it may hurt his presidential bid in 2022.

