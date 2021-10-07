Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has a better chance of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is going home in 2022.

After serving for two five-year terms, Uhuru is expected to retire and go to his Gatundu home.

Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are the key contenders in the race to succeed the Son of Jomo.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Mutahi, who is currently working in the Presidential Strategic Unit (PSCU), said Raila Odinga, who is on his fifth attempt at the presidency, will become the fifth President of Kenya and will serve for 5 years only.

“On his 5th ATTEMPT, #babathe5th will BECOME the 5th President for a PERIOD of 5 years ONLY.

“And then, WHAT will you DO? eh! #BabaWaTaifa,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

Mutahi is among PSCU employees who have been tasked with the job of popularising Raila Odinga using social media.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly supporting Raila’s presidential quest in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST