Friday, October 29, 2021 – Former presidential candidate, Mwalimu Abduba Dida, has weighed in on Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s move to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Early this week, Waiguru caused an earthquake in the political scene when she dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party and joined Ruto’s UDA.

Waiguru was Uhuru‘s point woman in Mt Kenya and was campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

However, commenting on Waiguru’s defection, Dida said he has credible reports from Raila Odinga’s camp that Waiguru was fired since the team could not protect her against relevant authorities for questioning and prosecutions over graft charges.

Dida lauded the Raila team for not tolerating corrupt individuals, adding that they appear to be ready to eradicate graft in Kenya.

“By the way, I have it from a reliable source that her “immunity from prosecution” condition was rejected by Azimio La Umoja.

They refused to bend the law for her and basically FIRED her from the coalition.

﻿I think those guys are serious about restoring this country,” Dida stated on his Facebook page.

