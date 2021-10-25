Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairman, John Madi, has dismissed claims that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a state project.

Deputy President William Ruto has been traversing the country claiming that Raila Odinga is a state project since he has the support of state machinery and the deep state.

But speaking in Homa Bay County on Sunday, Mbadi rubbished DP Ruto’s claims that Raila is a state project, saying Jakom started politics when he was at the age of 14 and he has been fighting for the rights of Kenyans since that time.

Mbadi further said that if there’s someone who is a project in the upcoming 2022 general elections, then it is Deputy President Dr. William Ruto himself.

He said DP Ruto is sponsored by cartels, who are known to be looting public resources and they want him to ascend to the top seat to continue protecting them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST