Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has lambasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, for promising unemployed Kenyan youths a monthly stipend of Sh 6,000 should they elect him president in 2022.

Raila Odinga, who spoke in Naivasha on Saturday, said every unemployed Kenyan youth will get Sh 6000 monthly to cushion them from the economic stress.

But Mudavadi, who spoke on Tuesday, termed Raila Odinga’s promise as a ‘populist gimmick’, adding that it is unachievable.

“When you start doing the numbers how do you fund that?” he posed adding that “I can tell you for free donors will not come in to fund such a program.

“They will be very critical and analytical on the sustainability of the program because no one has free money,” Mudavadi said.

The former Finance Minister further accused Odinga of being clueless when it comes to matters of the economy, saying he should do thorough homework before he makes a promise of such magnitude.

“So what happens to the taxes we collect, they go towards repaying the public debt, those taxes are supposed to repay salaries and those taxes are supposed to provide money for operations and maintenance.

“So where are you going to get this extra money that is supposedly free?” he posed.

