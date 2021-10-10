Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 10, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has poured cold water on the promise by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to give every unemployed youth a monthly stipend of Sh 6000 once he is elected as President in 2022.

According to the data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, over 10 million Kenyan youths are unemployed as of June 31st, 2021.

Ahmednasir, on his Twitter page on Sunday, questioned Raila Odinga’s promise, saying he should explain to Kenyans where he will get the money.

He said Raila Odinga is clueless because this is not achievable.

“Kshs 6000 per month for 10 million unemployed Kenyans youth? This is why Raila Odinga has no ideas on how he will govern if he is installed by Mt. Kenya forum and H.E UHURU …come on people ….smell the coffee, Hon Raila is Clueless!,” Ahmednasir stated.

Also, Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has claimed Raila Odinga‘s promise is fake and unachievable because that is approximately Sh 72 billion every month.

