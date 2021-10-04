Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has changed tack in a bid to woo former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s supporters.

Speaking after holding talks with Migori Governor Okoth Obado yesterday, Ruto pledged to work with smaller parties in Raila Odinga’s turf in a new strategy that is expected to destroy ODMs dominance in the Nyanza region ahead of the 2022 elections.

He noted that the hustler nation cannot win the 2022 presidency if he will keep on segregating small parties.

“All those who have been isolated are welcome on board.”

“We cannot form a government if we keep isolating these small parties.

“I am ready to work with them,” Ruto stated.

Apart from killing ODM’s dominance in Raila’s strongholds, the move to work with splinter parties also marks a new strategy for the deputy president to solidify his base in Odinga’s turf, who is considered to be Ruto’s most formidable competitor.

Obado, who was elected on an ODM ticket but has since parted ways with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, said the idea of being zoned into a political cocoon has been the order of the day in Nyanza region and it should come to an end.

Obado has declared that he will work with Ruto in the 2022 General Election.

“My party (PDP) will be working with Deputy President William Ruto to form the next government,” Obado said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST