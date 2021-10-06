Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Kenyans across the political divide have ganged up against Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga after he defended President Uhuru Kenyatta over the Pandora Papers saga.

Uhuru is among a dozen of world leaders who have been mentioned in the papers, where more than 600 journalists were involved from 117 countries.

The expose revealed Uhuru Kenyatta’s offshore investments, including a company with stocks and bonds worth Sh 3 billion.

In an interview with Kalenjins FM stations on Wednesday, Raila defended Uhuru, saying there was no problem having an offshore account.

“I see no problem in having an offshore account if the funds are legal.

“I would like every Kenyan with an offshore account to declare it. There are people with offshore accounts who are protected by the courts and their money is stuck in those accounts,” Odinga said.

However, this seemed to rub Kenyans the wrong way, with most condemning the former Prime Minister for supporting Uhuru.

Here are some of the comments from Kenyans.

“Raila is not only a state project but also a failed one having been rejected by the people including Mt Kenya, despite all the stage-managed stopovers where hundreds of people were paid to attend,” Peter Sake said.

“We miss your days in the opposition when you used to call out things as they are.

“Nowadays you just want to remain in the good books of your handshake partner,” David Kihara said.

“I never knew the kind of love that existed until our worlds collided. I never knew that kind of pain existed until those same worlds came crumbling down.

“You broke Kenyans’ hearts through handshakes and left our lives in ruins.

“To the one we once loved, thank you,” Oleng Francis said

