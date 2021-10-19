Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is currently camping in Mt Kenya East popularising his 2022 presidential bid.

On Monday, Raila took his Azimio La Umoja meetings in Maua, Meru town and addressed a huge gathering outside Meru University that shocked his competitors.

However, on Tuesday, Raila took his campaigns to Nkubu, but he met fierce resistance from supporters of Deputy President William Ruto.

In one of his stopovers, Raila was welcomed by a rowdy crowd that was chanting the name of DP Ruto.

Efforts by Raila Odinga to calm the crowd by telling them Tibim and Tialala fell on deaf ears as residents continued to chant the name of the second in command.

DP Ruto has a cult-like following in Mt Kenya and Raila Odinga will have a herculean task of convincing the masses to abandon the DP and support him.

Here is the video of Raila Odinga being heckled in Meru County.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga addresses a crowd in Meru amid DP Ruto chants pic.twitter.com/LR3MQpUkZ1 — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) October 19, 2021

The Kenyan DAILY POST