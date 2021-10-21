Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – A close lieutenant of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of hiring crowds to attend his political rallies like Deputy President William Ruto.

In an interview with Radio Jambo on Thursday morning, ANC member Brian Mulama said Raila Odinga has been going around buying people with money to attend his rallies mostly in the Mt Kenya and Rift Valley regions.

Mulama said Raila has been using Makadara MP, George Aladwa, and his Embakasi East counterpart, Babu Owino, to bribe residents to attend his meetings.

Mulama also revealed that last week Raila Odinga’s Eldoret meeting was attended by people from Raila Odinga’s stronghold of Luo Nyanza and they were ferried using school buses to attend Jakom’s rallies.

The ANC apologist further said that large audiences and electrified rallies were not a reliable indicator of someone’s popularity on the ground, adding that Raila had fallen into the same trap in the past.

He concluded by expressing confidence that Musalia Mudavadi is the fifth President of Kenya because those who have been attending his rallies are loyal supporters and not crowds for hire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST