Monday, October 18, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga took his presidential campaigns to Meru County on Monday, where he popularised his 2022 presidential bid.

During his rallies, Raila was accompanied by Governors Kiraitu Murungi of Meru, Nderitu Muriithi of Laikipia, Hassan Joho of Mombasa, Presidential loser Peter Kenneth, Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed among others.

The ODM party leader was received well in Maua town but there was a little drama when supporters associated with Peter Munya clashed with Kiraitu’s.

While acknowledging leaders, Kiraitu bypassed Munya, something that did not sit well with his supporters who demanded the Cabinet Secretary to be recognized by the area governor.

Sensing the danger of being shouted down, Kiraitu Murungi acted quickly by saying that Munya will be given a chance to speak in the rally. He was given a microphone and residents were seen happy to be addressed by him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST