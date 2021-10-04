Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 4, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has defended himself against claims that he bypassed Western Kenya in development deals secured through the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing residents of Bungoma County at a stopover in Sirisia Constituency, Raila said he is not in government arguing that he joined the president in the handshake to save the country from disunity.

“The handshake is not for Raila or for the people of Nyanza, those saying that Raila has forgotten about Western Kenya after the handshake are spreading propaganda,” the ODM leader said.

Raila was speaking at the funeral of Margaret Nandalwe, the mother of Moses Nandalwe, who is the Personal Assistant to Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana.

On his part, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya called on the Luhya nation to unite if the region wants to claim a larger piece of the national cake.

“This is our only chance. If we do not unite ahead of next year’s general elections then we will lack a voice as a community in terms of development and politics,” Oparanya said.

