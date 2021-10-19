Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led ODM party has disclosed why it is still withholding Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula’s money.

Speaking during an interview, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, stated that ODM was preventing an eruption of civil war in Ford Kenya and that is why it has not paid Wetangula his money.

The amount that ODM is holding onto is FORD-Kenya’s Ksh36 million as the party experiences leadership battles, with one faction being led by Wetangula while the other by Kanduyi Member of parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi.

“The only money we are holding are monies for FORD-Kenya, and it is because we don’t want to finance the civil war.

“It is the truth, and we don’t want to give the faction money to go and disseminate the other,” Sifuna explained.

Earlier, Sifuna made it clear that they had remitted the amount claimed by Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party three months ago.

He added that the decision was regarding the court process on the leadership tussles that have besieged the former National Super Alliance (NASA) partner.

“We (ODM) have said that we will respect the court process in respect of the Ford-Kenya leadership wrangle, and that is the only money that we are keeping.”

When asked whether the party was in agreement with the ODM decision, Sifuna claimed the money was actually theirs, and it was ex-gratia.

“It is our money, and this money is ex-gratia. I do not want to go into this,” Sifuna stated before being interjected.

The battle between the two factions has rocked the party following the attempted ouster of Wetangula from the party leadership in June 2020 by the Wamunyinyi-led faction.

Wetangu’la had been accused of gross misconduct.

However, the registrar of political parties, Ann Nderitu, revoked the gazette notice paving the way for Wetangula’s return to the party.

