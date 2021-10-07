Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has disclosed why he is yet to declare his candidature to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking on Wednesday, Raila affirmed that his main focus is to take his Azimio La Umoja campaign bid to Kenyans, informing them of his track record as well as unveiling his plans for the future.

He noted that his decision would be based on the opinions and consultations from Kenyans.

“I am getting the opinions of Kenyans on different issues and at the end of these consultations, which I hope is going to be by the end of this month, I’ll have made up my mind and I will make an announcement if I am going to run or not,” he stated.

Further, Raila rubbished claims that he is Uhuru’s project tag, claiming that he welcomes Uhuru to support him.

“I have a track record which is known. I do not need to be sponsored by anybody, I’ll go to Kenyans to tell them of what I’ve done in the past and what I intend to do in the future.”

“If the President supports me, it will be a compliment and I will be very happy,” Raila stated.

At the same time, the ODM leader implored eligible voters to register before the 30-day time-lapse set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission expires.

Raila is set to face Deputy President William Ruto, ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, among others who have already declared their presidential bids.

The Kenyan DAILY POST