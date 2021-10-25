Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is under pressure to sack Suna East MP Junet Mohammed over his gaffe in Nyamira that did not go down well with the people of Mt. Kenya.

This is after he said the next government will be for the people of Nyanza and Kikuyus will just be visitors when Raila Odinga takes power in 2022.

The remarks have since raised a storm with leaders across the political divide calling on Raila to distance himself from Junet if he will not resign.

During a meeting between presidential aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi and party officials in Embu yesterday, some of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party members called for the resignation of the party’s director of elections.

Led by former ODM aspirant for Starehe Constituency, Steve Mbogo, the members stated that Junet’s remarks were demeaning to the gains that the party had made in the Mt. Kenya region in the recent months.

They further called on the party leadership to take action against the legislator, claiming that the party had received negative publicity since the remarks.

“Let me tell you, Junet Mohamed, we demand your resignation because people like us work to sell the agenda of the ODM,” Mbogo demanded.

Some of the members also claimed that it would be difficult for the officials to sell the candidature of Raila in the region, stating that the remarks were unfortunate.

“The ODM party is for everyone. We need an apology from Junet. Let him not come and ruin our party,” an official added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST