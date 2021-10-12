Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has come to the aid of Education CS George Magoha, who is having it very rough from parents and teachers over the Competency-based Curriculum (CBC).

Speaking in Nyando, Raila advised Magoha to listen to all divergent opinions on the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

He noted that it was important for Magoha to take into account all views and concerns raised by parents and teachers on CBC.

According to Raila, the divergent views on CBC are healthy and should be encouraged for every Kenyan to feel accommodated.

Raila told Magoha that he supports the CBC and urged the Education CS to understand the concerns raised, adding that parents were comparing the previous 8-4-4 system to the current one, and that is why they are against it.

On his part, Magoha said the government was focused on funding the CBC and that the Ministry of Education had already disbursed Ksh17 billion to all public schools.

He noted that although the matter is in court, the government will not relent on the new education system even though parents had raised concerns.

“We have already spent Ksh58 billion on the CBC, even though the matter is in court, the government will continue to work.

“We have 8.1 million learners some of whom will be accessed next year,” he stated.

Magoha warned school heads against sending students away over fees arrears stating that the capitation per learner as set by the government is enough to sustain the schools.

“No kid should be charged extra levy and no learner should be sent home.

“If you have such cases, bring them to our attention.

“I’m sure the Teachers Service Commission will take action,” Magoha remarked.

Magoha’s remarks come amid an ongoing court battle filed by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, over the implementation of the CBC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST