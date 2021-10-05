Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – ODM Party has expressed concerns over Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s relationship with Deputy President William Ruto.

The Raila Odinga-led party is worried that Obado is working with an enemy of Nyanza and will end up dividing the region.

Speaking yesterday during a fundraiser in Migori County, ODM Chairman John Mbadi stated that Okoth Obado’s relationship with Ruto and the creation of small parties will deny Raila Odinga the opportunity to clinch the much desired presidential seat.

According to Mbadi, Obado has come to confuse people just when Raila is almost getting them to the proverbial Canaan.

“The Israelites stayed in bondage for years and walked for 40 years in the wilderness and when Moses went to the mountain to get the Ten Commandments, the people created other gods.

“That is what I see happening now,” Suba MP John Mbadi said.

ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, also expressed his disappointments with Okoth Obado’s relationship with Ruto.

“In Western, we say that when a child folds a fist and hits the breast that fed him, that curse has no cure.”

“When I meet with Obado, the way he talks can make you think that the things he does are not true.

“And then the next day you see him opening the window for our greatest enemy,” Sifuna said.

Okoth Obado’s dalliance with William Ruto has worried the ODM Party since it has been seen as a strategy to help the latter penetrate the Nyanza region.

During his tour of Migori County on September 25, William Ruto managed to lure Obado’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into joining the United Democratic Alliance.

Obado affirmed that his party will work with UDA and support Ruto’s presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST