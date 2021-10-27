Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator and UDA Chairman, Johnstone Muthama, has told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to retire from politics even as the 2022 General Election gathers momentum.

According to Muthama, Raila is a selfish individual who failed to address the challenges the people of Kibra are currently facing, which include poor housing as well as lack of clean water for domestic use, and as a result, does not deserve to be elected into office.

While calling for Raila’s retirement to pave way for the Deputy President William Ruto, Muthama accused the former Prime Minister of rewarding cronyism at the expense of his supporters.

“Raila Odinga should just retire and pave the way for William Ruto, who has a plan to deal with such situations through his Bottom-up Economic Model,” Muthama said in a Tweet.

The UDA chairman further wondered how Raila will transform the economic situation of the country yet he failed as the longest-serving Member of Parliament for Lang’ata Constituency to transform Kibra.

“Despite being his political bedroom, the people are still living in deplorable conditions where basic amenities like toilets and safe water for domestic use remain a pipe dream,” he added.

