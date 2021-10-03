Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto launched a TV station yesterday called Spirit TV in Kenol, Muranga County.

Ruto was invited to launch Spirit TV by the Bishop of Overflowing Wisdom Church, Bishop John WC.

He was accompanied by his allies who included Muranga Senator lrungu Kang’ata, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Alice Wahome and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

The launch was done over breakfast in what they described as a great fellowship.

On his social media platforms, the Deputy President congratulated Bishop John for the initiative, saying that he has done well in prioritizing the youth.

“We firmly believe that our priority is to present opportunities to young people to explore, nurture and expand their potential and skills in art,” reads an excerpt of his remarks.

He proceeded to mention that such initiatives which actively engage youths will see millions of them secure jobs, thus transforming the country.

“This will enable the more than four million unemployed youth to engage actively in the transformation of our country,” DP Ruto expressed.

After the launch, DP Ruto visited Muranga Town where he was received by the traders and locals of the area.

Notably, after Murang’a, Ruto took his bottom-up economic model to Nakuru County where he met grassroots leaders.

