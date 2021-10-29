Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 29, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has yielded to pressure to partner with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka ahead of the 2022 presidential contest.

According to sources, Ruto is now desperately seeking a coalition deal with Kalonzo ahead of the 2022 elections to form a formidable team that will face ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto’s advisers had told him to consider working with the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetang’ula in the 2022 elections or forget the presidency.

Sources intimated that Ruto’s camp is in talks with Kalonzo’s party in a deal that could see the Wiper leader picked as a potential running mate.

The report further revealed that already two Wiper party Members of Parliament are willing to join William Ruto with Kalonzo Musyoka’s advisors saying it is still early for him to make such a move.

“We are trying to reach out, two of his MPs are willing to join us but the hardliners seem to have scared him from any deal at the moment, some are saying it is still early,” said a source.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr said everything is fluid now, adding that in politics there is nothing concrete suggesting that Kalonzo Musyka and William Ruto could work together in the 2022 elections.

“I have no doubt that there are efforts to reach out to Kalonzo Musyoka and we are waiting to see,” said Kilonzo Jr.

Both William Ruto and Kalonzo Musyoka are in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is expected to hang his boots in August 2022.

