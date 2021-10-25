Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – A storm is brewing in Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party after presidential aspirant, Jimi Wanjigi, issued fresh demands to the former Prime Minister.

Wanjigi, a prominent businessman, said that the party had lost direction since choosing to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

Speaking to residents of Kathageri, Embu County after a Sunday Service, Wanjigi protested that the party has been marred with conmanship and compromise, occasioned by the March 9, 2018 handshake between Kenyatta and Raila.

“This is not ODM. This is ODM of conmanship that has come in. This conmanship and pride has come in after Raila shook hands with Uhuru,” said Wanjigi.

He called on Raila Odinga to come out and save the party from the imminent downfall, failure to which he will convene a delegates meeting to chart the way forward.

Wanjigi further warned that Uhuru’s administration had messed up the economy of the country, saying that the ODM party will not associate with such failures.

“Those who have caused the country to crumble economically are now saying that they are supporting my party leader.

“That is not possible,” said the businessman turned politician.

Recently, Jimi Wanjigi has crisscrossed the country seeking support from ODM members to become the party’s flag bearer in the upcoming general elections.

He has maintained constant attacks against the party’s leadership over their managerial style, insisting on the need for free and fair party nominations.

Wanjigi has vowed to square it out with Raila Odinga and other aspirants during the party primaries, in the search for the party’s presidential flag bearer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST