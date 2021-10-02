Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 2, 2021 – A couple that mysteriously went missing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) last week on Friday has been found.

The pair, Stella Waithera and Ahmed Golabi, were in the custody of the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) before they were released yesterday.

According to reports, the couple was let go and boarded a plane for a stopover in Turkey before they embarked to Iran.

“We were very worried but we have understood that police were suspicious of my daughter’s connection to her husband, especially because they travel so much across the world while conducting their businesses,” a family member stated.

Speaking from Iran, Waithera confirmed that the ATPU officers were not hostile to them.

She added that the process had to take some time but they cooperated with the authorities.

“The police wanted to do some background checks on my husband and I since he is a Muslim and I am a Christian.

“They wanted to establish our relationship and whether it is genuine since so many girls are being married to Muslim men for the sole purpose of radicalization,” Waithera stated.

The couple had toured the country to visit their ailing parents.

On the day they were to return to Iran, Waithera and Golabi were dropped off at the airport at around 1 am for their flight scheduled to take off at 4 am.

However, the Turkish airlines and Iranian Embassy confirmed that they never boarded the plane, something that worried their family members.

The family had moved to court seeking habeas corpus orders (compelling the government to produce them).

The Kenyan DAILY POST