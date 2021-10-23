Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 23, 2021 – Blogger Edgar Obare has exposed prominent lawyer, Harrison Kinyanjui, for frustrating his ex-wife.

A source revealed that Harrison was married to a lady known as Wanja Nyarari.

She walked out of the abusive marriage and even after they parted ways, he has continued to frustrate her and even recruited her family members to go against her and testify in his favour.

After their autistic daughter died in 2017, Harrison buried her secretly because he believed she was a ‘bad omen’ and denied his wife access to the grave.

When she set up a function of autistic children in memory of her daughter on October 14 this year, Kinyanjui started spreading rumours that she was demanding money from him in the name of their dead child.

Wanja has been airing her grievances on her Facebook page and going through her posts, it’s clear that Kinyanjui is making her life a living hell.

Here are screenshots from Edgar Obare’s page exposing the prominent lawyer for frustrating his ex-wife.

