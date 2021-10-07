Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



RE-ADVERTISEMENT- PROJECT OFFICER

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya and with a West Africa Regional Office (WARO) in Dakar, Senegal. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

APHRC seeks to recruit a Project Officer for its Research Capacity Strengthening Division to support with the partnership coordination component for key projects in the division.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate and monitor the implementation of the activities for the projects, in liaison with the Program Managers;

Coordinate project meetings with various stakeholders, including partners and funders meetings, including compiling the meeting deliberations/minutes;

Make follow-up with project partners on implementation and progress on specific project deliverables;

Liaise with representatives of partner institutions on corporate events in the respective institutions;

Compile progress reports and draft project reports for consideration by Project Managers;

Keep records and ensure archiving of all project documentation; and

Coordinate capacity strengthening activities of relevant projects.

Qualifications and Experience:

Master’s degree in Public Health related fields.

Experience and strong interest in research and research capacity strengthening.

Demonstrated prior experience in coordination, and monitoring and evaluation of projects.

Strong report writing skills.

Computer literacy in Microsoft Office packages (e.g. MS Word, MS PowerPoint, & MS Excel).

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, and French or Portuguese.

Desired

Familiarity with public health related research and research capacity strengthening projects.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills and ability to work in a culturally diverse team.

How To Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by October 21, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons