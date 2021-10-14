Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Function Project Management Assistant
Relevant Experience 2 years
Industry: Oil and Energy
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Level of Education:
- Bachelors’ Degree in Civil Engineering or Project Management
Job Description
NexGen is a fast-growing technical solutions and services provider for energy distribution networks in East Africa and is seeking an experienced Project Management Assistant.
Responsibilities
• Provide oversight and direction to outside third parties (architects, engineers, construction professionals) on projects. This will involve handling multiple projects while interfacing with various project teams.
• Performing on-site inspections of the project under construction.
• Negotiating construction and professional services contracts.
• Providing and maintain project budgets, schedules, and other project related information and documentation utilizing standard project management tools.
• Managing architects, engineers, and other construction and building specialists consultants for design and other business-related needs.
• Directing the completion of projects from inception through completion and provide input and ensure consistent performance and quality
• Responsible for start-up, follow-up and closing meetings with client for schedule updates, direction and or changes on a regular basis throughout life of project.
• Examines, estimates material, equipment and production costs, performance requirements, and delivery schedules to insure completeness and accuracy.
• Inspects work in progress to ensure that workmanship conforms to specifications and adherence to construction schedules.
• Any other duties assigned
Qualifications /Experience
• Undergraduate degree from a reputable university
• 2 years’ experience as a project officer or assistant preferably in the construction or engineering industries
• Strong skills with data management and Microsoft excel
• Good project planning, monitoring and control skills
• Ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines
• Well organized and presentable
How To Apply
All qualified candidates to send CVs to careers@nexgenfuelworks.com by COB 20th October 2021.
ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED, female candidates are encouraged to apply
