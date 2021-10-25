Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Project Assistant

Global Labour Programme

Closing date: October 31, 2021

Sightsavers is recruiting a Project Assistant to provide administration and coordination assistance to the Global Labour Programme team (GLP), under the leadership of the Chief of Party and other senior members.

About the role

Provide administrative support to the GLP project team, attending meetings, minute taking, reporting, team budget holder, updating database

Act as first point of contract for consortium partners and stakeholders

Lead on logistics and content development for consortium partner meetings

Coordinate logistics for events, managing invitations, guest lists, venue bookings, catering, accessibility

Ensure all expense claims and invoices for the GLP team are completed and submitted, working closely with the finance team

Disseminate all programme activity amongst stakeholders and partners and coordinate the annual progress report and other documentation

Job holder requirements

Essential

Educated to Diploma level or equivalent

Experience of administration or project management within INGO

Proven track record supporting Senior managers

An understanding of and commitment to equality of opportunity for disabled people

Able to multitask and prioritise

Excellent written and verbal communication

Working knowledge of report writing, minute taking

Desirable

Experience booking travel

Events, logistics

Available to travel up to 6 weeks each year

The above is not an exhaustive list of duties or required professional skills. Please see the Job Description for full details.

Closing date: 31st October 2021

How To Apply**

As an equal opportunity employer we actively encourage applications from all sections of the community. Sightsavers is a Disability Confident Leader, and qualified people living with a disability are particularly encouraged to apply

https://isw.changeworknow.co.uk/sightsavers/vms/e/careers/positions/cRk4_WqRzmEi0sPqjXbJft