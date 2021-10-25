Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Project Assistant
Global Labour Programme
Closing date: October 31, 2021
Sightsavers is recruiting a Project Assistant to provide administration and coordination assistance to the Global Labour Programme team (GLP), under the leadership of the Chief of Party and other senior members.
About the role
- Provide administrative support to the GLP project team, attending meetings, minute taking, reporting, team budget holder, updating database
- Act as first point of contract for consortium partners and stakeholders
- Lead on logistics and content development for consortium partner meetings
- Coordinate logistics for events, managing invitations, guest lists, venue bookings, catering, accessibility
- Ensure all expense claims and invoices for the GLP team are completed and submitted, working closely with the finance team
- Disseminate all programme activity amongst stakeholders and partners and coordinate the annual progress report and other documentation
Job holder requirements
Essential
- Educated to Diploma level or equivalent
- Experience of administration or project management within INGO
- Proven track record supporting Senior managers
- An understanding of and commitment to equality of opportunity for disabled people
- Able to multitask and prioritise
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Working knowledge of report writing, minute taking
Desirable
- Experience booking travel
- Events, logistics
- Available to travel up to 6 weeks each year
The above is not an exhaustive list of duties or required professional skills. Please see the Job Description for full details.
How To Apply**
As an equal opportunity employer we actively encourage applications from all sections of the community. Sightsavers is a Disability Confident Leader, and qualified people living with a disability are particularly encouraged to apply
https://isw.changeworknow.co.uk/sightsavers/vms/e/careers/positions/cRk4_WqRzmEi0sPqjXbJft
