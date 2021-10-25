Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Project Assistant

Global Labour Programme

Closing date: October 31, 2021

Sightsavers is recruiting a Project Assistant to provide administration and coordination assistance to the Global Labour Programme team (GLP), under the leadership of the Chief of Party and other senior members.

About the role

  • Provide administrative support to the GLP project team, attending meetings, minute taking, reporting, team budget holder, updating database
  • Act as first point of contract for consortium partners and stakeholders
  • Lead on logistics and content development for consortium partner meetings
  • Coordinate logistics for events, managing invitations, guest lists, venue bookings, catering, accessibility
  • Ensure all expense claims and invoices for the GLP team are completed and submitted, working closely with the finance team
  • Disseminate all programme activity amongst stakeholders and partners and coordinate the annual progress report and other documentation

Job holder requirements

Essential

  • Educated to Diploma level or equivalent
  • Experience of administration or project management within INGO
  • Proven track record supporting Senior managers
  • An understanding of and commitment to equality of opportunity for disabled people
  • Able to multitask and prioritise
  • Excellent written and verbal communication
  • Working knowledge of report writing, minute taking

Desirable

  • Experience booking travel
  • Events, logistics
  • Available to travel up to 6 weeks each year

The above is not an exhaustive list of duties or required professional skills. Please see the Job Description for full details.

Closing date: 31st October 2021

How To Apply**

As an equal opportunity employer we actively encourage applications from all sections of the community. Sightsavers is a Disability Confident Leader, and qualified people living with a disability are particularly encouraged to apply

https://isw.changeworknow.co.uk/sightsavers/vms/e/careers/positions/cRk4_WqRzmEi0sPqjXbJft

