Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Operations Supervisor/ Project Admin
Responsibilities
- Serve as the Team Leader for all shifts ensuring proper carryover of production activities and requirements. Direct the Team Leads and associates to ensure that day-to-day production needs and/or demands are met.
- Identify resource needs, as well as ensure that the production schedule and/or plan is met.
- Ensure a work environment exists for employees that provide effective communication between all shift team members in order to effectively communicate concerns regarding production.
- Set the direction relative to client goals and objectives in order to meet production needs and expectations.
- Identify and Communicate information to correct factory discipline relative to product quality and defect prevention, product disposition, and rework and/or repair activity.
- Communicate and assist in the resolution of material and space shortages or the expedition of product movement.
- Evaluate, Monitor, and react to personnel allocation in the factory including the use of overtime in conjunction with production needs and/or demands.
- Work with the production supervisors, and/or team leaders to plan all processes and shifts.
- Supervise the Team Leaders.
- Work with the Production Engineer to execute performance management processes.
- Monitor day to day staffing assignments.
- Deal with additional personnel issues as assigned.
- Determine and communicate the direction relative to 5s, housekeeping and safety practices.
- Additional duties as assigned by management.
Qualifications
- Degree in Manufacturing Engineering or equivalent is required.
- Manufacturing experience is required.
- Self-motivated with the ability to work independently and in a TEAM environment.
- Must possess excellent communication, organizational and troubleshooting skills.
- Ability work safely at all times and maintain the confidentiality of all customer and company information.
- Creative and Innovative skills.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.
The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 25-10-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>