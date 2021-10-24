Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Operations Supervisor/ Project Admin

Responsibilities

Serve as the Team Leader for all shifts ensuring proper carryover of production activities and requirements. Direct the Team Leads and associates to ensure that day-to-day production needs and/or demands are met.

Identify resource needs, as well as ensure that the production schedule and/or plan is met.

Ensure a work environment exists for employees that provide effective communication between all shift team members in order to effectively communicate concerns regarding production.

Set the direction relative to client goals and objectives in order to meet production needs and expectations.

Identify and Communicate information to correct factory discipline relative to product quality and defect prevention, product disposition, and rework and/or repair activity.

Communicate and assist in the resolution of material and space shortages or the expedition of product movement.

Evaluate, Monitor, and react to personnel allocation in the factory including the use of overtime in conjunction with production needs and/or demands.

Work with the production supervisors, and/or team leaders to plan all processes and shifts.

Supervise the Team Leaders.

Work with the Production Engineer to execute performance management processes.

Monitor day to day staffing assignments.

Deal with additional personnel issues as assigned.

Determine and communicate the direction relative to 5s, housekeeping and safety practices.

Additional duties as assigned by management.

Qualifications

Degree in Manufacturing Engineering or equivalent is required.

Manufacturing experience is required.

Self-motivated with the ability to work independently and in a TEAM environment.

Must possess excellent communication, organizational and troubleshooting skills.

Ability work safely at all times and maintain the confidentiality of all customer and company information.

Creative and Innovative skills.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 25-10-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification