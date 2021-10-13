Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Advert Number UGC/CPSB/PR/01/21 Closing Date: 19/10/2021POSITION: Program Officer [K]Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 38,270 – 51,170 (CPSB 09)
House Allowance: Ksh.12, 800 pm
Commuter Allowance: KShs. 5, 000 p.m.
Medical Cover: As provided by the County Government
Terms of Service: Permanent and PensionableResponsibilities
- Plan and execute program activities on timely and accurate manner.
- Support the establishment of a database and referring mechanism system for the rehabilitation persons to receive comprehensive services.
- Reaching out to vulnerable and/ or addicted persons and admit to the rehabilitation center(s).
- Consider and co-ordinate with other services to undertake a comprehensive assessment and develop individual rehabilitation programmes.
- Monitor and evaluate support programmes and ensure meaningful outcomes are recorded and built upon during the support process.
- Coordinate rehabilitation of the addicted persons.
- Preparing progress reports to the Director Alcoholic Drinks and Control Board (ADCB) including identification of problems, causes of potential bottlenecks in implementation, and providing specific recommendations;
- Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
- Degree in Social Sciences or related field from a Recognized institution
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Commitment to confidentiality and partiality
- Flexible and available when needed
- Experienced in handling teams, coordinating services and working in outreach programs for the vulnerable and/or rehabilitation and treatment of addicted persons
- Satisfies the provisions of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya
How to ApplyApply for the job hereApplication Deadline: 19th October 2021
