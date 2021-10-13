Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Advert Number UGC/CPSB/PR/01/21 Closing Date: 19/10/2021POSITION: Program Officer [K]Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 38,270 – 51,170 (CPSB 09)

House Allowance: Ksh.12, 800 pm

Commuter Allowance: KShs. 5, 000 p.m.

Medical Cover: As provided by the County Government

Terms of Service: Permanent and PensionableResponsibilities

Plan and execute program activities on timely and accurate manner.

Support the establishment of a database and referring mechanism system for the rehabilitation persons to receive comprehensive services.

Reaching out to vulnerable and/ or addicted persons and admit to the rehabilitation center(s).

Consider and co-ordinate with other services to undertake a comprehensive assessment and develop individual rehabilitation programmes.

Monitor and evaluate support programmes and ensure meaningful outcomes are recorded and built upon during the support process.

Coordinate rehabilitation of the addicted persons.

Preparing progress reports to the Director Alcoholic Drinks and Control Board (ADCB) including identification of problems, causes of potential bottlenecks in implementation, and providing specific recommendations;

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Degree in Social Sciences or related field from a Recognized institution

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Commitment to confidentiality and partiality

Flexible and available when needed

Experienced in handling teams, coordinating services and working in outreach programs for the vulnerable and/or rehabilitation and treatment of addicted persons

Satisfies the provisions of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya

How to ApplyApply for the job hereApplication Deadline: 19th October 2021