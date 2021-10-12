Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Makueni Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, is the best performing governor in Kenya, according to an opinion poll by Insight Strategists Solutions Africa in collaboration with City Hub Limited.

Kibwana received an acceptance rating of 73.8 percent and a development rating of 80 percent.

Mwangi Wa Iria, the governor of Murang’a, came in second (73.4 percent) in the poll, which was conducted in all 47 counties from September 7 to September 9, With 71.3 percent.

﻿ Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya came in third.

The poll focused on the governors’ progress ratings, according to ISS Africa lead consultant Ben Mulwa.

“If you look at the analysis that looked at both second-term and first-term governors, you’ll see that some county chiefs did fairly well despite being in office for less than two years,” Mulwa said.

Here is a list of the top ten governors based on development;

1.Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) – 80%

2.Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang’a) – 73.4%.

3. Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) – 71.3%

4.Alfred Mutua (Machakos) – 68.9%.

5.Stephen Sang (Nandi) – 67.2%.

6.Kiraitu Murugi (Meru) – 65.4%.

7.Charity Ngilu (Kitui) – 64%.

8. James Nyoro (Kiambu)- 63.6%.

9.John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot) – 63.1%.

10. James Ongwae (Kisii)- 59.3%.

The Kenyan DAILY POST