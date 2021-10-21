Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has labelled former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a weak candidate, who is being sponsored by the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Commenting on Facebook on Thursday, Kindiki, who is one of the lieutenants of Deputy President William Ruto, exuded confidence that the second in command will win the 2022 presidential election with a landslide.

Terming Ruto as the candidate of ‘Kenyans’, Kindiki said he will beat Raila Odinga with a margin of 2 million votes.

“The candidate of Kenyans will beat the Government candidate by a 2 million vote margin.

“A whitewash like no other,” Senator Kindiki said.

Kindiki also said those who were doubting that DP Ruto is the new Mt Kenya kingpin witnessed yesterday during the Mashujaa Day celebration at Wanguru International Stadium.

During the colourful ceremony, Ruto stole the show as residents cheered wildly when he was making his speech.

