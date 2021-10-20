Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 20 October 2021 – Popular Ugandan socialite, Doreen Kabareebe, was trolled badly for living a fake life.

The clout-chasing socialite went for an interview in one of the local radio stations where she dissed men who don’t have cars.

She bragged that she can’t date a man who doesn’t have a car, further warning men who don’t have cars not to call her.

“If you don’t have a car, don’t call my number,” she bragged.

Shortly after leaving the station, she was spotted riding on a motorbike since she doesn’t have a car, yet she was busy dissing men who don’t have cars during the interview.

See the photos below that have embarrassed her badly.

