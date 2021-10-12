Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 12 October 2021 – Kapsoit Member Of County Assembly, Paul Tarimbo, has sparked reactions on social media after he was captured on camera pulling cheap stunts while hunting for votes ahead of next year’s general elections.

The youthful MCA, who is seeking a second term, is desperately wooing voters through door-to-door campaigns.

As he was marketing himself to voters over the weekend, he pulled cheap stunts by helping some women to wash clothes.

Netizens have roasted the MCA for pretending to be humble now that his term is coming to an end.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.